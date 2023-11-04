ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Wylie graduate and ACU freshman London Groves has already checked off numerous thrilling experiences from her bucket list, including swimming with sharks and skydiving. However, she’s not stopping there. Groves is now gearing up for her upcoming adventures, which involve pursuing a degree in biology and becoming a pilot.

“Studying biology, I always knew I wanted to go into the medical field,” said Groves.

Besides hitting the books and studying, she also seeks thrills, from swimming with sharks to flying high in the sky.

“It kinda gives me the feeling of living. I like the adrenaline rush, and it feels like I’m actually living life,” added Groves. “So swimming with sharks… I wasn’t super scared of doing it, but I kinda had this feeling once I got there and saw all the sharks in the water I’d be like, I don’t know if I actually want to do this, but when I actually got there, it was different it was like I wanted to jump in the water.”

She is now adding ‘pilot’ to her list of accomplishments.

“One day, senior year of high school, I think, I decided to start taking lessons and further explore other fields other than biology and medical,” expressed Groves.

She hopes to power through in a typically male-dominated field.

“I would say it is kinda empowering just cause most pilots are males, so like being the only female is kinda different and unique, and so it’s nice to represent,” said Groves.

She enjoys flying so much she can’t put it into words.

“It’s amazing. It’s like I don’t even know how to describe it. It’s just… I don’t know,” Groves explained with a chuckle.

She is following in her family’s footsteps and wants to encourage others to live life to the fullest.

“Growing up, they [her parents] would take us on trips. My parents are also kind of like that,” said Groves. “I would just say, just go for it. Life is short, so like any experience you have an opportunity of getting to do, just do it. Always say yes to any opportunity that comes your way,” added Groves.

She plans to try wing walking, walking on the plane’s wing in the air. As for her academics, she’s planning to create a student aviation club at ACU.