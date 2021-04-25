Throckmorton student has to leave track meet after getting news it was time for her kidney transplant

THROCKMORTON, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A Throckmorton Collegiate ISD student received a standing ovation Saturday afternoon at the regional track meet after she had to leave the meet to get a kidney transplant.

Hannah Green placed third in the triple jump and immediately after she got the phone call that a kidney that she needed was available.

Hannah had to leave for surgery and was therefore unable to receive her medal. After the announcer explained the situation and called Hannah the “biggest champion,” the audience gave her a standing ovation.

It was later revealed that Hannah had competed with under 15% kidney function and with 110% effort at all times.

“There is no better example of overcoming adversity, no better example of a true team player,” read a Facebook post from her coaches. “To say that we are proud to call Hannah a lady hound is an understatement.”

https://fb.watch/55pVrek5CR/

Our thoughts and prayers are with Hannah as she undergoes surgery.