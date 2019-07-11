Tour De Gap set to bring in hundreds of riders at the end of the month

ABILENE, Texas (KRBC)- Around 300 cyclist are about to make their way into Buffalo Gap for The Tour De Gap.

“This is a very busy time of year for us so that people are getting their bikes ready for their event and then also people that are exploring the idea of getting a new bike,” said Jim MacDonald, Owner of Bike Town.

MacDonald says they have helped with this race for decades.

“You can do it at any stage of your cycling carrier,” said MacDonald.

Johnathan Oliver just started riding but he says he’s ready to take on the big ride.

“I am planning on doing my first this year,” said Oliver.

While it may be something new to Oliver, he is already seeing the benefits to riding.

“Trying to loose weight. It’s really good to help you loose weight,” said Oliver.

The tour showing the town has some wheelie cool views.

“Going to see cool new stuff that you wouldn’t be able to see in a car. Going to all cool places, meeting new people, eating new things,” said Oliver.

No matter the age or experience, the cycle is the same. There are three different lengths for the races, an 11 mile ride, 50k and 100k.

“Don’t feel like you are going to be shown up by a whole bunch of people. This is a fun event,” said MacDonald.

Proceeds will go to Big Brothers Big Sisters and registration closes on Wednesday, July 24th but you can also sign up the morning of the ride up to 30 minutes before it starts.