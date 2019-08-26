TSTC to deliver over 250 care packages to West Texas high school counselors

ABILENE, Texas (Press Release) – As a new school year gets ready to start, Texas State Technical College hopes to make that start a little easier.



TSTC’s recruitment team created over 250 care packages that they will personally deliver to high school counselors across the West Texas region.



“We just want to let our counselors know we appreciate them. We know we ask a lot of them, but we want to make them feel special and say thank you,” Chris Johnson, lead TSTC recruiter for West Texas, said.



The care packages are lunchboxes filled with mints, bottled water, popcorn, dry-erase markers, and other treats. Each bag will be hand-delivered by a TSTC recruiter.



For Rachel Lantrip, the Brownwood campus recruiter and a former teacher, showing support for fellow educators is a great way to begin a school year.



“It’s these little things, that we forget about in the craziness of the first day or week, that can be helpful to just have there. We want our counselors to know we are here to support them and to help them help their students succeed,” Lantrip said.



The care packages will be delivered starting Monday, Aug. 26.

“This is something TSTC, as a statewide entity, has been doing for years. But it is important that we continue to do so to build those relationships with counselors so they know we are here as a resource and are ready to serve their students,” Daniel Martin, TSTC director of recruitment in West Texas, said.



The counselors, as well as career and technical education coordinators/instructors and high school administrators, will be invited to attend a Counselor Update on Friday, Sept. 20.

