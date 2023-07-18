ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – After a hard fought battle, our Assistant News Director, Victor Sotelo, is officially in remission!

Assistant News Director, Assignments Editor, manager, mentor, father, husband, friend. He’s best known around the office simply as “Vic.” Vic was diagnosed with colon cancer last fall, and since then, he’s put on an incredibly valiant fight, never once shying from a challenge or not smiling.

Vic would often travel to Houston for his treatments. That included very little sleep, waking up in the middle of the night to make a morning appointment, and driving all the way back afterwards. The next day, he’d be at work bright and early, with a big smile on his face.

Tuesday afternoon, he recieved a message stating his most recent test results have come back negative.

To celebrate the milestone, we at KTAB, KRBC, Telemundo Abilene, and BigCountryHomepage.com got together in our sales hallway to see Vic ring the bell!

Congratulations, Vic, we are all so proud of you!