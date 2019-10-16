VIDEO: APD officer caught on camera stopping traffic to help elderly man get across the street

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene Police officer was recorded stopping the traffic to help an elderly man get across the street.

Officer Loren Adlesperger showed what it means to be a civil servant.

According to a Facebook post by Malia Harris-Wilson, the couple was trying to eat lunch when Officer Adlesperger noticed an elderly man was struggling to get across Southwest Drive near the Winters Freeway.

“When all you want to do is eat some lunch, but there’s someone in the middle of a busy road unable to get across; you stop traffic to let them get across first,” said the post followed by the hashtags #lovehim #civilservant #apd.

