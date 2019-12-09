Live Now
LIVE Trump impeachment hearings & analysis: Committee vote nears

Watch: Baby’s joy after hearing aids turned on

Positive News
Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) — Video of a baby girl’s joy when her hearing aids are turned on is lighting up social media.

The father, Paul Addison, says he and his wife first learned about his daughter Georgina’s hearing difficulties when she failed her newborn hearing test.

She was referred to an audiologist, diagnosed with severe deafness, and the doctor suggested hearing aids.

They took the advice and 4-month-old Georgina was outfitted with hearing aids from the United Kingdom’s National Health Service about five weeks ago.

Addison posted the video on Twitter because he wanted the world to know the joy his family experiences when their daughter’s new hearing aids are turned on in the morning.

The video has gone viral.

More than 700,000 people have watched it so far.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Web Exclusive

More Web Exclusive