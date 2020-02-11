WATCH: Sweetwater man serenades bride at Valentine’s Banquet

SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Sweetwater man surprised his bride by serenading his wife at a Valentine’s Day banquet.
Dale Finch showed up to the Valentine’s Banquet at Lamar Street Baptist Church in style.
A Facebook post states he, “brought his bride to a chair, took a knee and serenaded her with the song Love Me Tender.”
Watch the sweet serenade in the video above.
