WATCH: Sweetwater man serenades bride at Valentine’s Banquet

SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Sweetwater man surprised his bride by serenading his wife at a Valentine’s Day banquet.

Dale Finch showed up to the Valentine’s Banquet at Lamar Street Baptist Church in style.

A Facebook post states he, “brought his bride to a chair, took a knee and serenaded her with the song Love Me Tender.”

Watch the sweet serenade in the video above.

