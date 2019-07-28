Watch these adorable flamingo chicks’ swim lesson

(KTAB/KRBC) – The Oregon Zoo’s bird family has grown since the little flamingo chicks were hatched. Oregon zoo says these are the first group to hatch in their facilities.

“The chicks have really long legs, so they were pretty wobbly at first,” said senior flamingo keeper Barbara Suhn. “But they’re getting really good on their feet. They’ll be running around the zoo in no time.”

The three-week-old chicks went for a swimming lesson on July 16 at the Oregon Zoo bird nursery where they seem to enjoy themselves.

Keepers take the fluffy chicks out of the nursery twice daily for short sunny walks and swim sessions. According to Suhn, the tiny gray birds are already full of personality and love to keep their care staff on their toes.