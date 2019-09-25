Woman’s Cinderella costume has a glass prosthetic arm

(FOX NEWS) – One woman now going viral for her unique spin on a Cinderella costume.
Mandy Pursley says she noticed a problem when it came to fairy tales she says there’s a lack of representation for people with physical differences, like herself.
So, she decided to make things more inclusive using her sewing skills to fashion a Cinderella dress.
But instead of glass slippers, Pursley opted for a one of a kind glass, prosthetic arm.
She completed her stunning look with her real-life prince charming, her husband.
Pursley says representation is so important and when you can’t find a princess like who looks like you “make up your own.”
