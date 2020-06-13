Big Country fireworks vendors await ruling on burn ban before July 4 holiday

ABILENE, Texas (KRBC/KTAB) – Two words most farmers and firecracker vendors hate to hear are “burn ban.”

Lex Smith, owner of Boombah Fireworks in Abilene, says they’ve already purchased their fireworks for the season, but a look ahead at the coming weather doesn’t look that promising, according to KRBC Meteorologist Dylan Smith.

“It doesn’t take an expert to look outside and know that’s it’s pretty dry outside,” Smith said. “It’s been a while since we’ve seen some rain, at least some substantial amount of rain.”

He said it’s creating a perfect storm for a burn ban.

“As we move into the next few weeks, I would not be surprised to see a burn ban of some sort come across because the dry weather, the dry conditions, the drought possibilities are going to continue to increase because as we move into summer time, rain chances start to become more scarce, more so than they’ve already been,” he said.

But staying on the bright side, Lex says a burn ban won’t mean completely closing up shop.

“Usually, typically they let us sell most of the fireworks, maybe not the aerial rockets because those are somewhat unpredictable sometimes,” she said.

But in a worst-case scenario, they’ll just have to wait.

“If we can’t sell this year, then we’re hopeful for next year and December,” she said. “We’ll miss all our sweet patrons, they’re the most wonderful people. We make the greatest connections.”

The Taylor County Commissioners Court set a deadline of June 15 as the last day to decide if firecracker vendors could sell during the 4th of July season.