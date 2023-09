ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – There have been reports of a drive-by shooting on Burger Street in Abilene on Wednesday.

An officer saw a vehicle matching the description of the suspect vehicle leaving the area and performed a felony traffic stop. Police detained the three occupants and searched the vehicle. However, officers did not find a weapon, and the occupants were released.

