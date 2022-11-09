ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Independent School District is considering bringing intermediate schools to the city by researching what elementary schools do to consolidate and turn into 5th and 6th grade campuses.

A current plan called for the elementary schools in Abilene to be reduced from 13 to 9. The four schools chosen are Bassetti, Bowie, Martinez and Purcell elementary. An alternative plan will replace Bassetti with Dyess elementary.

Alison Camp, AISD Middle Years Transition Specialist, said the district is taking the time it needs to ensure the campuses chosen are the right options.

“We decided to start having committee meetings and different things to get feedback and find out researching what is the best way to serve those students,” Camp explained.

Sharing middle school can be challenging for students. Many deal with academic, physical and emotional changes transitioning from preteens to teenagers. Camp said intermediate schools sets up students for success in High School.

“It’s kind of a gradual release where students can continue to be their own 5th and 6th grade selves and gradually release into that big world of middle school,” said Camp.

David Young, Abilene ISD superintendent, said the schools mentioned are just ideas and nothing is set in stone.

“We really are still trying to get to a decision as quickly as possible, but then leave ourselves plenty of time a year plus a little bit to implement well in 24-25,” said Young.

The district is looking at five-year projections about enrollment changes. To make sure the schools chosen will not be over capacity and have the space to accommodate different grade levels.