MERKEL, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Residents of the Merkel Nursing Center had an evacuation scare Tuesday afternoon due to an overheated air conditioning unit and smoke within the facility.

According to a Facebook post from Merkel Volunteer Fire Department (VFD), units were dispatched to the nursing home in the 1700 block of North 1st Street around 3:30 p.m., where smoke was found in the hallways.

Because the Merkel Nursing Center is labeled as a high life hazard, responding agencies knew evacuations were possible and reached out for additional assistance.

Multiple fire agencies in surrounding areas responded; including Merkel, Trent, Tye, View, Merkel police, Tye police and Taylor EMS.

Through investigation, it was discovered that an air conditioning unit’s blower motor overheated, which emitted an ‘electrical smell’ and light smoke in the hallways.

Merkel VFD said no fire was found in either the building nor the air conditioning unit.