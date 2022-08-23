EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Due to weather, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is rescheduling the removal of an Eastland County I-20 overpass.

The I-20 overpass at CR 235 (Desdemona Boulevard) was scheduled to be removed on Tuesday, August 23, as was announced two weeks earlier.

Due to recent rain and more in the forecast, the removal was rescheduled to begin Tuesday, August 30.

TxDOT said it anticipates the work to be done within one day, but work may have to continue into the evening hours.