Postponing college football seasons will have a direct impact on Abilene’s economy

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) Abilene Christian University’s Southland conference announced it has canceled all fall sports which will have a direct impact on the local economy.

“If we don’t have that volume we cant put people on the schedule so that’s reduced hours so its going to take a hit on us,” says Lindsay Flores, the general manager of Lytle Land and Cattle.

Flores says they’ve already scaled back because of COVID-19.

“We took a couple items off the menu like filets and T-bones for a while because I couldn’t charge that much in Abilene Texas its just not right,” says Flores.

Local restaurants, retails stores and hotels are all expected to take a hit.

“Its be nearly $600,000 with the football events as well as homecomings and even into volleyball,” says Nacni Liles, the executive director of the Abilene Convention and Visitor Bureau.

Liles says postponing the season adds to the running total of lost revenue for our city.

“We have lost so many groups and events and probably we’re up to $14 million and every day it changes,” says Liles.

Liles says knowing that the games are postponed and not completely canceled is a hopeful sign.

“This is unlike anything we’ve every seen. Maybe postponed for a week or two maybe a month or two but not until the the spring. But this is the new world we’re living in we have to be able to adjust the best way we can,” say Liles.