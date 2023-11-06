ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Without a doubt, temperatures have definitely been on the rebound since the last blast of cold air we received early last week. It’s amazing how much can change in a week. It feels like we have been on a rollercoaster ride of temperatures from last week to now. Prepare yourself, because this ride still has some drops, and a few twists and turns left.

Last Monday, the highs were down in the 40s with lows at the freezing point. Today, we have highs 40 degrees warmer than a week ago in the upper 80s, plus a mild night with lows in the 60s. Compare that to lows in the 30s a week ago.

This unseasonably warm pattern will continue over the next couple of days due to a broad high pressure building in the Gulf of Mexico. On Tuesday, Election Day, it will be not only the hottest day of the week, but potentially the hottest November 7 EVER!

The Record Daily High Temperature for Tuesday is currently 89°F; a record set back in 1963. The forecasted high is 90°F, which will break a 60-year-old record. Maybe that record won’t be the only record broken, with people heading into the polls Tuesday.

Wednesday is expected to be similar to Monday: Plenty of sunshine with temperatures in the upper 80s, but not expecting to reach the 90s as a cold front won’t be too far away in the Panhandle region Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Here’s where that rollercoaster ride gets a little bumpy: The cold front is expected to enter the Big Country overnight Wednesday into early Thursday morning, dropping temperatures quickly to the 50s to start the day off Thursday.

Highs will be in the low to mid 60s for Thursday through the weekend. Nights will be cooler as well, with low temperatures back in the 40s. Gusty winds from the north up to 25 miles per hour are also expected to return behind the cold front.

Here is the WPC Fronts and Weather Type Forecast for Wednesday evening into Thursday:

Thursday will be our best chance to see some rainfall in the Big Country for the first time this month. As of now, we are expecting some steady showers with an isolated thunderstorm possible. We are not expecting anything severe at this point.

Veterans Day weekend will be slightly cooler than normal with temperatures remaining in the 60s. Veterans Day itself will be pleasant with mostly sunny skies, light winds, and a small chance of showers in the evening.

BCH meteorologists will continue to update you with any changes to the weather especially as we head into the travel season for Thanksgiving.

As of now, the 3–4-week outlooks are showing average temperatures with slightly above average precipitation chances to wrap up the month of November and the start of December.