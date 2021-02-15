Power loss at main water pump causes pressure drop, Eastland issues boil water notice

EASTLAND, Texas (Press Release) – Due to the loss of electrical power at the City of Eastland main pump station, the city has experienced a drastic drop in pressure that will continue to drop until power is restored.

Until such time as the pressure returns the City of Eastland is required to issue a BOIL WATER NOTICE effective at 2 P.M. today, February 15, 2021.

This BOIL WATER NOTICE will remain in effect until power is restored to the pump, normal operating pressure has been reached and any required testing is completed.

Please use water sparingly. The City will inform the public when normal water usage can resume.

For questions on these or other City matters please stop by Eastland City Hall, 113 E Commerce St. Monday through Friday 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. excluding holidays. Or you may call during business hours at 254-629-8321.