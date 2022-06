TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Taylor Electric Co-op issued a warning Monday evening about a planned outage for this coming Thursday.

According to the Facebook post, residents in its Ely Substation who use Taylor Electric Co-op should expect to be without power for about three hours. Areas include parts of Tye, Merkel and Dyess Air Force Base.

The planned outage will begin Thursday at 11:45 p.m., and power is expected to be restored by 3:00 a.m. Friday.