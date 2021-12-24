Passing train involved in Christmas Eve fire in Clyde, witness says

CLYDE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A presence of firetrucks could be found Friday evening near a railroad track just off Interstate 20, as a fire burned in rural Clyde.

A witness told KTAB/KRBC that as a train made its way through the crossroads, it ran over a metal object, igniting a stray spark, and caught a patch of grass on fire.

The fire was reported at County Road 527 and South 4th Street, around 5:00 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Clyde and Baird Fire Departments worked on the fire, and it was quickly extinguished.

This is an ongoing investigation. KTAB/KRBC will update as new information becomes available.