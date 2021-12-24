Passing train involved in Christmas Eve fire in Clyde, witness says

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KTAB/KRBC: Firetruck presence in Clyde on Christmas Eve, Dec. 2021

CLYDE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A presence of firetrucks could be found Friday evening near a railroad track just off Interstate 20, as a fire burned in rural Clyde.

A witness told KTAB/KRBC that as a train made its way through the crossroads, it ran over a metal object, igniting a stray spark, and caught a patch of grass on fire.

The fire was reported at County Road 527 and South 4th Street, around 5:00 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Clyde and Baird Fire Departments worked on the fire, and it was quickly extinguished.

This is an ongoing investigation. KTAB/KRBC will update as new information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Big Country Immigration

More Big Country Immigration