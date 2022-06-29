ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Some organizations in Abilene that help pregnant women could be seeing changes in their organizations after the overturning of Roe V Wade. In fact, Pregnancy Resources of Abilene has already seen some changes, with less pregnant women coming in than normal.

Executive Director Holly Joiner says they normally have 10-15 people on Monday, but on June 27th, they only had 4 – something they have seen once before in the last year.

“After the Heartbeat Bill passed, initially there was a misconception about the law, and I think that’s what is happening, so women are afraid to reach out for help,” says Joiner.

She says some women are afraid of people thinking they are seeking an abortion when walking into a pregnancy clinic, so they don’t seek help.

“Under this new law in Texas, women cannot be prosecuted,” Joiner states.

Another organization in Abilene believes that they will see changes, but in the opposite way. Peggy Valentine runs the Baby Room at Grace Lutheran Church, where they help anywhere between 20-35 families a week get baby supplies.

“We have probably close to 200 families we serve,” says Valentine.

She believes that after the overturning of Roe v Wade, there could be an influx of babies, causing a higher demand.

“It wouldn’t surprise me at all,” Valentine states.

However, she says that with the stock they have, she should be able to help each family whether there is an influx or not.

Holly Joiner says the same, wanting to clarify what they have to offer.

“Our services are free and confidential. . .we start with a pregnancy test, and we have ultrasound exams. We have classes and coaching,” says Joiner.

They do not refer or perform abortions, but they help women overcome the obstacles that may lead them to want an abortion.

“Choosing life for their babies – we as a community, we as an organization, need to step in and help remove those obstacles for them,” says Joiner.

She says they have been anticipating this for a long time, but they are quickly trying to increase their staff and resources just in case the demand increases.