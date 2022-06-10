WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man has been charged with capital murder after the death of his pregnant girlfriend.

According to Wichita Falls Police Department Sgt. Charlie Eipper, on Wednesday, June 8, officers responded to investigate a deceased person in the 1600 block of Deer Park Way at about 7:30 a.m.

On scene, the officers found 19-year-old Kaycee Wofford of Wichita Falls deceased. Wofford was 32 weeks pregnant.

Wofford’s boyfriend, 20-year-old Paul Chandler of Wichita Falls, was also on the scene.

According to Sgt. Eipper, Wofford and Chandler had had an argument earlier at the residence.

Wofford’s body was sent out for an autopsy. The results of the autopsy found that Wofford died of asphyxiation.

The WFPD detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Paul Chandler for the offense of capital murder since Chandler is suspected of killing Wofford and her un-born child.

The WFPD Special Operations Unit, with the help of the US Marshals and the Texas Department of Public Safety, arrested Chandler Thursday night.

Chandler is currently in custody in the Wichita County Jail with a bond set at $1.5 million.

Sgt. Eipper said there are no other suspects at large.

This is the fourth homicide in Wichita Falls in less than three weeks.

Outside of Wichita Falls, on Thursday, May 27, Gary Kuykendall was killed in Holliday.

