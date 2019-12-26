Remarkable Women

Pregnant Texas woman killed on Christmas Day

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KABB) — Police in San Antonio say a pregnant woman was killed on Christmas Day and the suspect was the father of the baby.

The child, who was due in less than a month, didn’t survive the shooting.

Police say the 24-year-old woman was killed while her 2 and 6-year-old children were in the home.

After fatally shooting the woman, police say the 27-year-old man shot himself.

He’s hospitalized in extremely serious condition.

The names of the people involved haven’t been released yet.

