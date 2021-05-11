Pregnant woman learns 1 twin is dead, must carry to July due date

DENVER (KDVR) — A Colorado woman pregnant with twins has learned one has died, but she must carry both to term to save the healthy child.

The birth is expected to take place in July.

Ellie Dewan, of the Steamboat Springs area, said she loves being a mother and that her 4-year-old son, Jacob, is the light of her life. She says her son inspired her to have more children.

“I wanted to have at least one or two more,” she said.

Plans to expand her family took a heartbreaking turn when Dewan learned one of the twins she is carrying is no longer alive.

“Loving someone and carrying it and just like that, no heartbeat, nothing,” she said. “It’s heartbreaking.”

She said Jacob had looked forward to having two new siblings and even helped paint a nursery.

“When we had to tell him it was, it’s like my heart just … on the floor,” she said.

Dewan must be closely monitored by doctors in Denver, so she is temporarily staying at the Ronald McDonald House, which helps families in need.

David Brown, Dewan’s husband and the children’s father, is a snowplow driver in Steamboat Springs who travels 156 miles to Denver to see his family every weekend.

“The family support we have between her and I is phenomenal,” he said.

While he anticipates the birth of one child, he has a heartfelt message for the one he and his wife lost.

“For sure, I would want him to know that I love him, that he’ll never be forgotten, and I want him to know that he’ll be with us whether he’s here or not,” he said.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family cover living and commuting expenses in addition to mounting medical bills.