Prepping to avoid tree damage during ice storms

ABILENE TEXAS (KTAB/KRBC)- Texas doesn’t see many ice storms so if you’re unsure how to prepare you’re not alone. Chris Witulski owns the Abilene based tree removal service “A cut above” and he and his crew have been working almost non stop since new years day to clear the yards and rooftops in Abilene of fallen branches and dead trees.

Today they worked at the home of George Jackson. A lakeside estate with more than its fare share of trees. Jackson describes new years night as sounding “Like a war” with branches falling on the roof and sliding into the yard. in all they lost over 6 branches and 2 whole trees due to the ice.

Witulski says that damage on this scale can be prevented with proper tree care. “The best measures you can go through is kind of thinning them out and try do lessen the weight on your trees during the winter.” said Witulski. Checking your trees for overly brushy areas or all together dead branches should be a year round practice for land and home owners.

To have 6 men come to the property for a day of work “A cut above” charges $2000 dollars which Witulski says is about average for a job like this so acting early and fast can save you both time and money.