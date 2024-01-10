BIG COUNTRY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – With the upcoming Arctic blast and the potential for subzero wind chills, now is the time to prepare your vehicle for the freezing weather ahead.

Jimmy Campbell, the owner of Procter Automotive, advises checking tire pressure and using temperature-specific antifreeze and washer fluid for your vehicle. It is best to have antifreeze that can withstand a temperature as low as negative 20 degrees, as failing to do so can result in cracks and breaks in the holder.

According to Campbell, the most crucial aspect is to change the fluids.

“So, I would certainly say check the anti-freeze, number one. The windshield washer solvent is another sore spot. You need to make sure you have the winter blend in there, that’s good to about zero [degrees] outside, and that way your windshield wiper system does not freeze and burst,” Campbell said.

Aside from the above, Campbell also recommends letting your car sit on extra chilly days.

“That’s a good idea to let your car sit idle for a few minutes to let it warm up somewhat, and that way, if you do have fog and what have you on the windshield, it doesn’t freeze when you drive off. So that way, it’s something that you can be able to see out of, and that’s very important, too,” Campbell said.

You can find winter-specific antifreeze and washer fluid at any local automotive store. If you have any questions about your specific make and model, make sure to contact your mechanic.