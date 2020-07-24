Pres. Trump to tour oil rig in Midland during July 29 Texas visit

President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the American Farm Bureau Federation convention in Austin on Jan. 19, 2020. (Nexstar Photo/Wes Rapaport)

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — President Donald Trump will tour an oil rig and meet with energy producers in the Permian Basin during a Texas visit on July 29, according to a White House official.

Trump will visit Double Eagle Energy, a mid-sized crude oil and natural gas exploration, development, and production company operating in Midland, a White House official confirmed. The company produces approximately 50,000 barrels of oil per day across 530 wells, per the White House.

The White House confirmed Trump is expected to discuss regulation reduction, project permit streamlining and incentives for private investment.

The White House official who confirmed the trip’s details said this will be Trump’s 16th visit to Texas during his time in office.

He will also participate in a fundraiser for his presidential re-election campaign.