AUBURN, Ala (WIAT) — President of Auburn University Jay Gogue took to social media Sunday evening to express the core values of Auburn University as protests spark throughout the country.
In his letter that was posted on Auburn’s Facebook and Twitter pages, Gogue explains that there is no room for anything that promotes hate and exclusion.
LATEST POSTS
- Second day of protests turn violent in Las Vegas, police arrest 103 people, 11 officers injured
- US cities clean up, prepare for another night of unrest
- Officer in Louisiana apologizes for ‘immature’ Facebook post about protesters
- Texas cities hope to avoid another night of violent protests
- President of Auburn University posts letter on the current state of the nation