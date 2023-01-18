ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Special Olympics Texas will host a ‘Dunk the President’ competition where one president of an Abilene university will take a ‘Polar Plunge’.

The presidents in the running to take the polar plunge are Phil Schubert from Abilene Christian University, Eric Bruntmyer from Hardin-Simmons University and Sandra Harper from McMurry University.

(McMurry University) President Sandra Harper

(Hardin-Simmons University) President Eric Bruntmyer

(Abilene Christian University) President Phil Schubert

All of the money raised will go towards sports training, competitions, heath and inclusion programs year-round for individuals with intellectual disabilities in the Big Country.

To vote, go to the Special Olympics Texas donation site and click donate. From there, people can choose the amount to donate under the name of one of the three presidents.

At the end, the school president with the most money donations under their name will take the plunge at the Abilene Polar Plunge event on February 23. The event will take place at 5:30 p.m. at Hardin-Simmons University.

On January 18, there has been a little over $500 dollars of donations so far and Harper is in the lead with Bruntmyer close behind.