President Trump praises Gov. Abbott for reopening plan

WASHINGTON (KETK) – President Trump took to Twitter to praise Gov. Abbott Tuesday morning for his gradual plan to reopen Texas.
On Monday, Gov. Abbott announced the first phase of his plan to slowly reopen businesses and that his statewide stay-at-home order would be expiring Thursday night at 11:59 p.m.
The first phase of Gov. Abbott’s plan involves opening restaurants, retail stores, museums, and libraries on Friday, May 1. They are only allowed to fill up to 25% full capacity.
Abbott said that if there are no significant flare-ups in coronavirus cases across the state, he will raise the capacity limit to 50% on May 18.
