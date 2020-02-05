Breaking News
President Trump presents Rush Limbaugh with Presidential Medal of Freedom

President Trump presented Rush Limbaugh with the Presidential Medal of Freedom during the State of the Union Address Tuesday night. 

The conservative radio talk show host announced on Monday that he has advanced lung cancer.

Limbaugh has been a staunch Trump ally, who dined with the president at his balm beach golf club.

According to the White House, the medal of freedom is given to people who made special contributions to the security or national interests of the U.S. It can also be awarded to those who contributed to world peace, or cultural and other significant endeavors.

