President Trump holds White House news briefing

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — President Trump held a news briefing at the White House Wednesday.

He discussed the final stage for clinical trials for a COVID-19 vaccine, Johnson & Johnson being the fourth candidate in the United States. Trump also encouraged “as many people as we can” to enroll in the vaccine trial, saying “it will be a terrific thing for our country.”

The Trump administration also announced it is awarding “$200 million of Cares Act funding to all 50 states to prepare to distribute the vaccine.” He also said hundreds of thousands of COVID-19 rapid tests are being sent to nursing homes to ensure staff can be tested regularly.

Trump encouraged Americans to get their flu shots as soon as possible this year, stating it’s possible people can “think it’s the virus when it could actually be another flu season coming on.”

He said he is looking forward to an “exciting Saturday in the Rose Garden” when he announces his pick for the next Supreme Court Justice to fill the vacancy after the passing of Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

“I think it will be a great nominee, a brilliant nominee,” said Trump. “As you know it’s a woman, I narrowed it down to five it’s time for a woman to be chosen.”

The president says he plans to go to the Supreme Court Thursday to pay his respects to Justice Ginsburg as she lies in repose.

When asked if he would commit to a peaceful transfer of power if he loses the November election, Trump had this to say.

“We’re going to have to see what happens,” Trump said. “You know that I’ve been complaining very strongly about the ballots, and the ballots are a disaster.”

For the last few months, he has been criticizing mail in voting, suggesting it will lead to “massive fraud.”

Trump cut the briefing short by announcing he was leaving to take “an emergency phone call.”

Trump also announced Wednesday he will sign an executive order that would require medical care be given to babies who are born alive after failed abortion attempts.

Trump said his administration is increasing funding for neonatal research to ensure “every child has the very best chance to thrive and grow.”

He also honored veterans of the Bay of Pigs invasion during a Wednesday morning address.