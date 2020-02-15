President Trump tweets endorsement for Jodey Arrington

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — President Donald Trump has endorsed U.S. Representative Jodey Arrington for another term.

In a social media post Friday afternoon, the president says Arrington has been “an incredible supporter of our MAGA Agenda.”

Arrington, a Texas Tech graduate, has been U.S. Representative for the 19th congressional district, which includes Abilene and much of West Texas, since 2017.

