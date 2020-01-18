President Trump welcomes National Champion LSU to White House

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – President Donald Trump welcomed his new favorite college football team, the Louisiana State University Tigers, to the White House Friday.

He was at the game earlier this week as the team won the NCAA national championship.

“You did a job that few people will ever be able to do again. The team is said to be one of the greatest teams, maybe the greatest team in college football,” said President Trump.

The president praised Head Coach Ed Orgeron, his receivers, and Heisman Trophy-winning Quarterback Joe Burrow.

“You make our country very, very proud. You’re an inspirational player and an inspirational person.”

“It’s a moment we’ll never forget. It was a great season, but this is a great way to cap it off,” said Burrow.

President Trump surprised the team with a personal tour of the White House and a picture with every player in the Oval Office.

“He knew a lot about football. He talked to me a lot about leadership, the things that he does. I learned a lot from him today,” said head coach Ed Orgeron.

President Trump also called Burrow the Young Tom Brady. Coach O agreed, but Burrow didn’t weigh in on that or who he could play for in the NFL.

“Whoever wants to pay me money to play the game of football, I’ll play for them. Doesn’t matter to me.”

Coach O said he wasn’t doing any recruiting while in Washington, but hopes his team’s visit helps the future Bradys and Burrows of football see what LSU has to offer.

“You can come to the White House, you can win national championships, you can win the Heisman, you can be a first-round draft choice.”

After a tour of DC, the Tigers returned to Baton Rouge for tomorrow’s huge homecoming celebration.