Presidents Day inspires reflection ahead of early voting

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB) – On the day devoted to honoring the nation’s highest political leaders, one political expert shared what he thinks is special about election season on the eve of early voting in the Big Country.

Dr. Paul Fabrizio from McMurry University says election season is one of the most exciting for those in his field of study as politics creep into the minds of Americans and flood daily conversations.

“The number one thing that I hear is who’s going to win in November,” said Dr. Fabrizio.

While many used Presidents’ Day to kick back or score shopping steals, Dr. Fabrizio also proposed voters to weigh their election options, because the time to cast their ballot, if they so choose, could be any day starting tomorrow.

“Maybe that’s the way – everybody take a step back today before tomorrow. Early voting starts bright and early,” said Dr. Fabrizio.