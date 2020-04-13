Preston takes down Baker in PGA by 14 shots

Game 4 of The Sanitizer Series was a game Max Preston had trained his whole life for while Dusty Baker trained for ten minutes, leading Preston to victory Easter Sunday in Rory McIlroy PGA Tour.

Baker and Preston opened up even after successfully completing birdie putts on Hole One.

Baker would Eagle on Hole Two, taking the lead by one stroke.

Preston would even it up after finishing with another birdie putt while Baker settled for par.

The match was tied through Hole Four.

Hole Five is when the wheels fell off for Baker as he could not match strokes with Preston, who would take the lead at -6.

On the Back 9, Preston shot -10 to secure a final of -19. Baker closed at -5.

The Sanitizer Series is now even at 2.

In Week 5, Baker and Preston will compete in a homerun derby, taking a temporary step away from video games.

Courtesy to EA Sports Rory McIlroy PGA Tour on the gameplay.