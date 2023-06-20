ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – It’s shaping up to be a hot summer, but luckily, we had a good amount of rain in the spring. All this rain may be giving some a false sense of security as a lot of overgrowth and vegetation begins to dry out in these extremely high temperatures, which could be all it takes to spark a fast-moving wildfire.

With still two more months of summer and Independence Day celebrations ahead of us, residents are asked to “play it safe” when it comes to fire hazards.

Fire safety experts told KTAB/KRBC to make sure chains are secured and not dragging on the roadways, like when you’re hauling boats, trailers, or recreational vehicles.

“Trailer chains dragging actually emits a number of sparks that are kind of hard to tell during the daytime, but they’re pretty visible if you see those at night. Roadside starts are a major concern,” explained James Moerls of the Texas A&M Forest Service in Merkel.

Because the vegetation alongside the road is so dry, sparks from those chains could hit the roadside, causing them to quickly go up in flames.

The Mesquite Heat fire in May of 2022 started from a roadside spark. It claimed nearly 11,000 acres of land along Highway 277 south of Abilene.

As of right now, there is no burn ban in Taylor County, but if the temperatures continue to rise and the humidity level drops, a ban could be put in place by county officials in the Big Country.

“Fortunately, with all of the rainfall that we’ve gotten here recently, we don’t have an eminent danger of fireworks. So, when you’re shooting fireworks, make sure you have some kind of suppression like a bucket of water or fire extinguisher,” Taylor County Commissioner Chuck Statler advised.

Fireworks stands are scheduled to open on Saturday.