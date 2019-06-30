‘Pride in the Park’ event celebrates the LGBTQ+ of the Big Country

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB) – Everman Park in downtown Abilene was abound with rainbow flags and smiling faces Saturday evening at the first-ever Pride in the Park event which celebrated the LGBTQ+ of the Big Country.

The event was hosted by Indivisible Abilene, a budding support group for LGBT residents. Sam Hatton leads the organization and says the event was put together at a break-neck speed.

“This is the first-ever large scale pride event, we organized it in two weeks believe it or not,” said Hatton.

Festival favorites such as food trucks and face painting were among the activities at the event, but medical professionals with the Mercy Clinic and Big Country AIDS Resources were also present with information pertinent to the celebrating community.

“We’re here to be a part of the community. HIV and AIDS are still at epidemic proportions and with all the different medications their should be no transmitting,” said James Wagstaff, executive director of the Big Country AIDS Resources.

While most in attendance were there to enjoy one another’s fellowship, the event was met with opposition from two protesters one of whom went by the name Brother Joe.

Tension between the fest goers and the protesters was brief and did not hinder what was considered to be a successful event.

Hatton estimates that 300 people attended Saturday’s event.