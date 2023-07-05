ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KBRC) – It’s no secret Abilene is growing; with a new hotel and plenty of small businesses, the key city has a lot to offer. But does it have the same to offer on the north side as the south?

Carl Price founded Primal Brewing Company in 2019. He was inspired to start his own brewery so he can provide for his now six-year-old daughter, Charlee.

“Daycare was more expensive than what I was making at the time at my job. I ordered a home brewing kit and started brewing, and it turned out pretty good, so I decided to move forward with it,” said Price.

He opened in Baird and later moved to Brownwood but decided to move his business to the north side of downtown Abilene for a new start.

“Would be a good starting point for other businesses around here hopefully start moving business down here as downtown is growing,” said Price.

He is hopeful that the north side of downtown can grow similar to the Soda district.

“I’m kidding around and saying I need to name this the no-da district because you have the SODA district south of the tracks now you got the Noda district,” expressed Price.

Although many small businesses have opened and closed, including other breweries in Abilene, Price said he isn’t worried about potentially closing but hopes to create a community space for people to enjoy a beer and spend with friends and family.

“I think as long as we keep doing what we do, making good beer, keeping people happy, I think we’ll always be around,” added Price.

Across the street is Flores Detail Shop, a family business that’s been open for more than 20 years. Marcus Washington took over the family business and said he remembers the north side of downtown had more businesses growing up.

“I remember a barber shop and all the other places were open,” said Washington.

He is hopeful that the new brewery will help expand his business.

“It gives people the opportunity to come see our business, increases maybe property value things like that, then you might get customers that you didn’t know were in your area,” added Washington.

As for Price, he’s excited to see what 2024 holds.

“I’m excited to see it in a year, I think it’s going to be a completely different place, and I feel 100% that will still be here. It’s going to be great,” said Price.