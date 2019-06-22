Pro-life group walking across US strolls through Big Country

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A group of pro-life advocates are braving the heat for their cause.

Young men and women with the organization Crossroads Pro Life started in Los Angeles in May, and are in Abilene Friday night after walking through Anson at mid-afternoon as part of a 3-month pilgrimage ending in Washington D.C. in August.

“You know, here are all sorts of people who believe in this and were able to kind of represent them in a way, because these are strongly held beliefs that all human life is sacred. It’s just amazing to experience the generosity of people across America,” participant Andrew Collart says.

The group stopped in Abilene for a mass at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, and will be staying with host families in the Big Country.