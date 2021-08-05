Probe: Suspect fatally shot by Texas officer posed no threat

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — State investigators have found that a murder suspect who was wielding a knife posed no immediate safety threat when a Texas police officer fatally shot him from as far as 20 feet away.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports 23-year-old officer Logan Barr faces a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for the shooting death of 32-year-old Michael Lee Ross Jr.

Barr responded to a stabbing call on June 9 in a convenience store parking lot and found Ross hiding in a creek, holding a knife.

According to the warrant, much of it based on an officer’s body camera video, the suspect never made any verbal threats or raise the knife in a threatening manner toward the officers.