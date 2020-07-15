Profile of a killer: Unraveling the deadly new coronavirus

This 2020 electron micrsocope image made available by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases shows a Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 particle isolated from a patient, in a laboratory in Fort Detrick, Md. Coronaviruses, including the newest one, are named for the spikes that cover their outer surface like a crown, or corona in Latin. Using those club-shaped spikes, the virus latches on to the outer wall of a human cell, invades it and replicates, creating viruses to hijack more cells. (NIAID/NIH via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — Seven months after the first patients were hospitalized in China battling an infection doctors had never seen before, the world’s scientists and citizens have reached an unsettling crossroads.

Countless hours of treatment and research, trial and error now make it possible to take much closer measure of the new coronavirus and the lethal disease it has unleashed.

Whether it’s by searching for a vaccine or seeking to protect ourselves, fighting back takes knowing the enemy — a virus roughly 1,000 times narrower than a human hair.

It’s the essential first step in what could be an extended quest for some version of normalcy.