Project cycling color into Cisco

CISCO, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – If you’ve ever been to Cisco, you’ve definitely seen them. A dull street corner given new life, but the question on everyone’s mind is “Who’s behind it all?”

“It’s kinda like someone coming in through the middle of the night and all of a sudden things are appearing in Cisco,” said Cisco Mayor Tammy Douglas.

The woman behind it all? None other than resident Caryon Garrett who first started turning the gears on this unique project four years ago.

“I thought ‘What could I do to make Cisco happy?’ and I sat up in the bed and I said ‘Bikes’ and I started that day looking for bikes and It hasn’t stopped,” said Garrett.

Garrett transforms these two vintage wheels into works of art, with her original goal of creating 75 of them.

“When I got to 64, I thought, that’s pretty close so I quit for just a little bit but I’ve probably painted another 64,” said Garrett.

Garrett has re-purposed more than 120 bikes by now and says she plans to stick with the project as long as she can, with each one painted to bring a little joy to those passing by.

“Who wants to see a black bike? I like bright colors.The brighter the better,” said Garrett.

“You can help but looking at something that is sometimes old and distressed and vintage and put a little paint on it and decorate it up a little bit and it gives a new life and a new meaning to it,” said Mayor Douglas.

Just a couple of wheels and some gears making quite the difference around town,