Projected successful hunting season opens with new regulations

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Hunting regulations are being implemented statewide right before the start of the 2021-22 hunting season.

Game warden Amelia Springer says the new regulations aim to help maintain the animal populations.

In the Big Country, Springer said that not much would change, except for non-residents with a spring turkey license will need an upland bird endorsement.

Springer also said they expect a good turnout for the beginning of dove season, which opens on Sept. 1.

“We have been seeing some fly this year,” Springer said. “We’re two weeks out from the start of dove season, and we hope it’s going to be a great year.”

Springer noted that the amount spring rainfall that came across the Big Country should benefit local hunters.

Buffalo Mountain Ranch manager Steve Castille said that they are fully booked this fall.

Buffalo Mountain Ranch plays home to some of the Big Country’s biggest white tail deer, as well as American bison and Rocky Mountain elk.

Castille said that he grew up hunting and believes this could be the year to harvest a monster deer.

“Our food plots really came on strong this year,” Castille said. “The deer are going to be rolling fat and the horns will be really good.”

Hunting licenses for 2020-21 are set to expire on Aug. 31, while the upcoming season’s licenses will go on sale Aug. 15.

You can order or renew your license here or by visiting the local Texas Parks and Wildlife Center on Willis Street.