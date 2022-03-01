ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Current Felony Prosecutor Phil Crowley will be the next County Judge for Taylor County, KTAB/KRBC News is projecting.

This is based on preliminary voting numbers.

Crowley will succeed the retiring County Judge, Judge Downing Bolls. Bolls was first elected to the position in 2010.

Crowley touted his experience being a felony prosecutor as a benefit to him becoming the next County Judge.

“I think it’s important to have a lawyer in that position who can handle those cases and also negotiate contracts on behalf of the county, have another lawyer in commissioners court to make sure the county is aware of all the potential risks and actions,” Crowley said. “So, I think just all around the taxpayers get a good deal if there is a lawyer in that position.”

Crowley faced Air Force Veteran Scott Lebowitz.

County Judges in Texas preside over the county’s governing body, the Commissioners’ Court.

Because there were no democratic challengers in this race, Crowley moves on to the November General Election as the only candidate.