SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A new non-profit in Sweetwater is offering prom dresses to high school girls in Nolan county who can’t afford it, and so far, the community has donated dozens of dresses.

The PROMise Room began after another nonprofit, Nuture Nolan, was being asked by some people in the community if they offered assistance related to prom for students, but they did not. Since this was being asked so frequently, one Nurture Nolan volunteer stepped up to create this non-profit, providing prom dresses, shoes, and even a makeover for free.

“Next to your wedding day, your prom dress is going to be the dress you remember for the rest of your life,” says committee member Kathleen Cox, explaining that she is blown away by how much the community has helped out. “Their family doesn’t have to worry about spending a single penny on any of that stuff, and all of the stress is lifted. The burden is lifted, and leave it all to us to provide that experience.”

Cox says they have received so many dresses that what they are really needing now is monetary donations to buy a new dress if they do not have the size a girl is needing.

To learn how to receive one of these dresses or how to donate, message them on their Facebook page, The PROMise Room.