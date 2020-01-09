Property, vehicles destroyed in Taylor County grass fires

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Property and multiple vehicles were destroyed by grass fires in Taylor County Wednesday.
The fires burned an estimated 100 acres near Bull Wagon Road between Merkel and Tye around 1:30 p.m.
“High winds spread hot ash and embers causing several spot fires,” the Tye Fire Department reports. “Unfortunately some structures and vehicles could not be saved.”
One property was a total loss, but multiple homes and businesses were spared thanks to help from the Tye, View, Merkel, and Hamby Fire Departments, as well as the Texas A&M Forestry Service, the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office, and Taylor Electric.
BigCountryHomepage will update this article once additional information, like the cause of the fire, is released.
