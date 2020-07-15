Propst defeats Willhelm to become next 104th District Judge

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Jeff Propst has defeated Kevin Willhelm in the Republican primary runoff for 104th District Judge.

With no Democratic candidate running in November, Propst will take over for Judge Lee Hamilton, who announced in August 2019 that he would not be seeking reelection.

With just more than 50% of precincts reporting, Propst held a 396-vote lead, but ended up winning by 654 votes after all precincts reported.