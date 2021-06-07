Prosecutor: Woman to face more charges in Texas boy’s death

This undated photo provided by the Houston Police Department shows Theresa Raye Balboa. Houston police have charged Balboa with evidence tampering in the death of Samuel Olson. Balboa was the girlfriend of Samuel’s father. (Houston Police Department via AP)

HOUSTON (AP) — A prosecutor says a woman arrested in connection with the death of a 5-year-old Houston boy whose body authorities say was kept hidden in a storage unit before being discovered in an East Texas motel will likely face additional charges.

Theresa Raye Balboa has been charged with tampering with evidence, a human corpse, in the death of Samuel Olson.

Balboa was the girlfriend of Samuel’s father, Dalton Olson.

During a court hearing on Monday, Andrea Beall, a prosecutor with the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, said authorities planned to file additional charges against Balboa.

Beall said a murder or a capital murder investigation is pending in the case.