Prosecutors: Dallas man arrested in smuggling of 41 migrants

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a Dallas man has been arrested on a charge of smuggling migrants after more than three dozen people were found in and around a big rig that was stopped near San Antonio.

Prosecutors say Aron Bernard Griffin, was arrested Thursday night at a gas station after local police received reports from resident who said they saw people in the back of the tractor-trailer he was driving.

The 49-year-old was being held in San Antonio ahead of his initial appearance in court Friday.

It was not immediately clear if he has a lawyer.